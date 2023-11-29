St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) vows to push ahead with 12-hour strike

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 30 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) Delegate Adam Coombes, who is based in St George, is joining the planned strike on December 1. Picture supplied
Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) Delegate Adam Coombes, who is based in St George, is joining the planned strike on December 1. Picture supplied

Paramedics are ramping up their push for better conditions on shifts ahead of a planned 12-hour strike on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.