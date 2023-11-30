Paramedics have overwhelmingly voted in favour of striking on Friday, despite receiving orders to cease industrial action.
More than 90 per cent of union members from the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) voted on Thursday evening to support the strike.
Paramedics are taking industrial action from 7am-7pm, and are only responding to emergency 'light and sirens' jobs for 12 hours on December 1.
On November 30 The Industrial Relations Commission ordered the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) to ban the strike.
"This strike symbolises our unyielding quest for justice," APA NSW President Brett Simpson said. "We want to assure the public that emergencies will still be attended to, with our focus intensifying on life-threatening cases. Our decision to limit responses to non-emergency jobs enhances our capacity to manage critical cases."
"Facing potential legal repercussions and a substantial fine of up to $20,000 per day, our commitment remains firm. This fight is about our paramedics' welfare and the quality of healthcare for everyone in NSW," Mr Simpson said.
The union earlier stated it would offer a cease in action if the NSW Government followed through on its election promise of a 'fair pay rise.'
"It is utterly disgraceful that Premier Minns has taken paramedics and their union to court instead of following through on his own promise for a pay increase at least in line with inflation," APA NSW President Brett Simpson said.
"This is the second time in just over six months that this government has tried to silence paramedics by ordering their action off."
On Friday morning the NSW Government announced new laws passed in parliament, creating the structure needed to deliver improvements to workers' wages and conditions. It marks the beginning of a more considered and independent way of settling industrial relations disputes, and negotiating wages and conditions, the government stated.
The new laws remove the power to cap wages, giving workers the opportunity to negotiate for a "fair and decent increase." The NSW Industrial Court will also be re-established, including the appointment of expert judges, who will preside over workplace health and safety matters and underpayment.
