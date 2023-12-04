Pharmacists are reminding women about recent reforms that provide better access to everyday healthcare.
As part of the NSW Pharmacy Trial, Priceline Menai Pharmacist Quinn On has been able to provide treatment for uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections, and resupply the oral contraceptive pill.
He says it's a big win for his patients who would previously have to go to a GP to access these services.
The state-wide reforms, which began in May 2023, enable pharmacists to resupply the oral contraceptive pill and treat UTIs without a doctor's certificate, giving women options for treatment when doctor's appointments are hard to come by.
As well as saving patients time and money, the changes will ease the burden on hardworking emergency service departments and GPs, so they can dedicate their time to more complex cases.
Thousands of women across the state have already accessed treatment under the new program, but pharmacists like Mr On are keen to make sure patients are aware of the changes.
"Community pharmacies want women to know that they can come to their local pharmacy for everyday health care like treating UTIs and having their prescription for the pill renewed," he said.
"We have had such a great response about it from people who have used the service. I just wish we could do more - hopefully soon we can move in the same direction as Queensland and treat a wider range of everyday health conditions like asthma and nausea."
