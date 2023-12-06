Bayside Photography Competition entries on display

The informal opening of the outdoor Bayside Photography Competition exhibition was held on the Brighton-Le-Sands Pavilion roof on Thursday, November 30.
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovksi and Councillor Jennifer Muscat met the local photographers whose images captured the diversity of the local community.
It was also an opportunity for the finalists to talk shop and share their passion for photography.
"This is an amazing space to showcase these images," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"Council is now looking for suitable locations around Bayside to allow more residents to see these images for themselves, and to encourage our budding photographers."
Launched in September with a total prize pool of $3,800, the competition asked residents to capture aspects of living in the Bayside area including the beauty of its open spaces, parks, beaches and wetlands.
The exhibition will be at Brighton-Le-Sands until the end of the year.
In the coming weeks Council will announce other locations in the LGA that will showcase the exhibition.
View winning entries:
