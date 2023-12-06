St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Bayside Photography Competition entries on display

JG
By Jim Gainsford
December 6 2023 - 4:00pm
The outdoor Bayside Photography Competition exhibition at Brighton-Le-Sands.
The informal opening of the outdoor Bayside Photography Competition exhibition was held on the Brighton-Le-Sands Pavilion roof on Thursday, November 30.

