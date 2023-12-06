Opening of Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Aldi at Bay Central postponed

The major tenants at the new Bay Central shopping centre at Woolooware Bay won't be opening before Christmas afterall.
It was announced on November 6 that Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Aldi would begin trading in December even though the official opening of the centre had been postponed until Wednesday February 7.
However, a spokeswoman for Novm, the developer of Woolooware Bay Town Centre, confirmed today there had been another change of plans..
"Despite best efforts is has not been possible to open Bay Central in December," the spokeswoman said.
"The team left the final call on the decision as late possible hoping to meet the deadline.
"This meant some promotional elements put in place by tenants were underway and could not be stopped."
