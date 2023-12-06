St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Opening of Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Aldi at Bay Central postponed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 6 2023 - 3:23pm
Artist's impression of the completed project. Picture supplied
The major tenants at the new Bay Central shopping centre at Woolooware Bay won't be opening before Christmas afterall.

