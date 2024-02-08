St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Student art creations at their best

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 9 2024 - 10:00am
Leilani Vittorio from Bethany College explores family heritage and cultural identity through the collection of works, Nonno. Picture supplied
Works by some of the state's most talented young artists are set to go on display at Hazelhurst Arts Centre as the ever-popular ARTEXPRESS exhibition returns to the gallery for the 2024 showcase.

