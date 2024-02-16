Teaching for the future: when careers start in the classroom

It's not every day a teacher gets a $10,000 pay bonus.
Recognised for outstanding work in educating young minds, Ehab Gerges has secured funds that will go directly into his niche expertise.
The Coordinator of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at James Cook Boys' Technology High School is the recipient of the money thanks to a national scholarship.
As one of only two teachers in NSW and one of nine in Australia to receive the inaugural Toyota Community Trust STEM Teachers Scholarship, Mr Gerges will be able to cover the cost of pursuing professional development in STEM-related subjects.
Following the closure of its manufacturing operations in Australia, Toyota wanted to leave a legacy that would provide long term benefits to the Australian community. With its first grants, the Toyota Community Trust is aiming to encourage and enable more young Australians to pursue further study and future careers in STEM.
Mr Gerges began his career in 1990, but took a 10-year break to work in engineering and management. He returned to the Department of Education in 2004, and has spent 11 years in the selective system working with gifted students. He has been teaching at James Cook since 2019 and has led STEM for the past four years.
The Chemistry and Physics teacher also helps run STEM activities within the area, providing programs including robotics to primary schools. It's good timing, as James Cook opened its new STEM building in 2023.
"STEM is governing everything we do now, because of how rapidly technology is evolving," Mr Gerges said. "I have already started my Masters - my second one, focusing on STEM education with the University of Canberra run with the STEM Education Research Centre (SERC) to help students succeed in their career choices or jobs in the future."
James Cook Principal Mark Marciniak says the scholarship is another step in extending curriculum opportunities for students.
"There are certainly a lot of students who are interested in aspiring to STEM careers," he said. "It's a relatively new field and the STEM component only runs in Stage 4 and 5, but people like Ehab are providing that higher level engagement for jobs that may not even exist at this time."
