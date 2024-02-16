St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Schools

Teaching for the future: when careers start in the classroom

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 16 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cook Boys' Technology High School Chemistry and Physics teacher Ehab Gerges has won a scholarship to expand his skills in providing STEM education to students. Picture by John Veage
James Cook Boys' Technology High School Chemistry and Physics teacher Ehab Gerges has won a scholarship to expand his skills in providing STEM education to students. Picture by John Veage

It's not every day a teacher gets a $10,000 pay bonus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.