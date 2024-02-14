Shire anti-development campaigners clash over govt planning changes

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and environmentalist Phil Smith have worked together on many issues over the years, including the campaign to stop the Heathcote Hall development.
But, the state government's proposed sweeping planning changes have led to a terse exchange of words between the two.
Heathcote and Engadine, in Ms Stuart's electorate, face "very significant change", according to an analysis by Sutherland Shire Council planners.
In a post on social media, Mr Smith challenged Ms Stuart to undertake "meaningful consultation" with constituents, be transparent about the results and vote accordingly.
Ms Stuart replied, "I would have hoped that Phil Smith would have picked up the phone and talked to me about this issue rather than post it on social media, as he's had my number for years".
Mr Smith, a Sutherland Shire Environment Centre board member, spokesman for the Residents Against Over Development group and a former Greens candidate, wrote:
"Dear Maryanne, Your party in government has proposed significant changes to housing legislation for Sydney. Very significant changes that will have impacts on amenity, environment and community.
"As you know, the legislation is detailed and complicated, and the vast majority of people won't read it or have access to reasonable analysis of its implications. And the time frame for providing feedback is ridiculously short.
"On many occasions, you have proudly said you are the representative of the people in the State seat of Heathcote. I urge you to continue to be that representative. I have three questions:
"Given that this proposed legislation has been rushed and time is short, I wait urgently for your response."
Ms Stuart told the Leader she had had "an open door policy from Day 1".
"Every inquiry or question that comes in, I answer and if needed, follow up with the department / minister," she said.".
"Feel free to look at the NSW Parliament website where you'll see the many speeches I have made already, on behalf of my community.
"I've known Phil Smith for many, many years and the East Heathcote community and I have worked on issues with them for a very long time. They know me well enough to know that I am approachable and will always make time for them.
"I would have hoped that Phil Smith would have picked up the phone and talked to me about this issue rather than post it on social media, as he's had my number for years.
"My seat runs from Kirrawee to Bulli and I have a satellite office in Bulli every fortnight as well as the Engadine office. I meet commuters at train stations, mobile offices and have ministers visit the seat to listen to my community.
"These are among the many ways I undertake meaningful consultation with my community to represent their views in parliament.
"I've been nothing less than transparent with my community and I will continue to do so. Community engagement, transparency and accountability are the cornerstones to good government.
"I encourage every resident to make a submission and attend forums organised by the relevant government department regarding any projects or policies that may be of interest.
"I have always represented the views of my community, even as a community representative. Now as an elected member of parliament, voted into represent my community I proudly continue to do so everyday."
When asked by the Leader to directly answer Mr Smith's three questions, Ms Stuart replied that her response answered all three questions.
