St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shire anti-development campaigners clash over govt planning changes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 15 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryanne Stuart during the 2023 election campaign. Picture Robert Peet
Maryanne Stuart during the 2023 election campaign. Picture Robert Peet

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and environmentalist Phil Smith have worked together on many issues over the years, including the campaign to stop the Heathcote Hall development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.