'I've had my wins and I've had my losses': Scott Morrison says goodbye

By By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 4:29pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shakes hands with former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Gary Ramag
Scott Morrison has declared he will leave Parliament unburdened by any bitterness which "can so often haunt post-political lives", in a final speech laden with references to his Christian faith.

