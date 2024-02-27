'I've had my wins and I've had my losses': Scott Morrison says goodbye

Scott Morrison has declared he will leave Parliament unburdened by any bitterness which "can so often haunt post-political lives", in a final speech laden with references to his Christian faith.
MPs rose to applaud Australia's 30th prime minister on Tuesday afternoon as he concluded an emotional valedictory speech.
In it, the Liberal MP - who served in the top job from 2018 to 2022 - told parliamentarians he would leave politics with nothing left to give.
"Mr Speaker, I leave this place, not as one of those timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat. I leave having given all in that arena, and there are plenty of scars to show for it," he said.
"While I ... left nothing of my contributions on that floor, I do believe that in that arena will always remain any bitterness, disappointments or offences that have occurred along the way.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shakes hands with former prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Gary Ramage
"I leave this place appreciative and thankful, unburdened by offences and released from any bitterness that can so often haunt post-political lives.
"This is due to my faith in Jesus Christ, which gives me the faith to both forgive, but also to be honest about my own failures and shortcomings."
He acknowledged that some would "feel a bit uncomfortable" about his references to Christianity, but said he could not apologise for this.
The former Prime Minister made mentions of both his Coalition colleagues, and political opponents he had faced in his 16 years in federal politics.
He highlighted first and foremost the role of his local community, referring once again to Sydney's Sutherland Shire as "God's country".
"I've always been guided by the strong local values of my community, family community, small business and what I described as the fair go for those who have a go," he began his speech.
"This is what makes the Shire and southern Sydney such a great place to live and raise a family.
"And there are plenty of quiet Australians who understand that as well.
"Ever since I was first elected, I've always seen it as my job to try and keep it that way."
He also called out former leaders, Brendan Nelson, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, and thanked Peter Dutton especially for his support.
"Thank you to my now party leader Peter Dutton with whom I served in cabinets for all the years of the Coalition government," he told his parliamentary colleagues.
"Thank you for your respect, your loyalty, your support and consideration, especially that you've shown me as a ministerial colleague, as prime minister, and as an ex-PM in your party."
Mr Morrison had well wishes for his opponents in government, too, mentioning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and former Labor leader Bill Shorten.
"We have contested fiercely in this place," Mr Morrison said.
"I've had my wins and I've had my losses, but I wish you all well in your service in the national interest."
"Too often in this place, we confuse differences of policy with judgments about people's intent and motives.
"This is not good for our politics. We may disagree, but we need to honour the good intentions of all of us."
Responding to Mr Morrison's valedictory, the Prime Minister thanked him for his "thoughtful, generous and a warm final speech in this place".
Mr Dutton and former Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack also spoke in the chamber, paying tribute to Mr Morrison.
Since the election defeat to Labor in May 2022, he has served a backbencher as the federal member for the southern Sydney seat of Cook.
Mr Morrison's pivotal moments over four years as Prime Minister and 16 years in Parliament include the securing the trilateral AUKUS nuclear-propelled submarine and technology deal with the United States and the United Kingdom.
He also steered the nation through the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and masterminded, then drove command and control of Operation Sovereign Borders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.