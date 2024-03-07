Schoolgirl is 'one to watch' at women's awards

It was a good day to miss school for Gezel Bardossi.
The pupil from St Raphael's Catholic Primary School at South Hurstville was announced as one of the recipients in the 'one to watch' category at the NSW Women of the Year Awards 2024 at a ceremony, held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 7.
Since 2012, the annual awards has played a key role in recognising the women and girls whose determination, bravery, skill and passion has inspired their communities and others to achieve great things. It is a celebrated event at the heart of NSW Women's Week, which runs from March 4-10 and includes International Women's Day on March 8.
There were a record number of nominations this year.
Gezel, a talented singer, was the youngest contestant The Voice Australia. She finished in the top 6. Gezel is also a professional actor, with roles in short films, an Australian feature, US TV series and music videos. She performed the role of Summer in Sydney Catholic Schools' School of Rock The Musical at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, appearing in front of 11,000 people. In 2023, Gezel received the Best Actress Award at the Salt House Creative International Film Festival for her role in short film The Naughty List.
She studies the Newman Selective Gifted Education Program, coaches students, is a published author and represents her school in swimming. She is a School Wide Positive Behaviours for Learning leader, a role in which she discusses bullying and socially acceptable behaviour. Gezel was described as "grounded and generous, showing courage and focus while inspiring others."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.