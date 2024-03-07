Schoolgirl is 'one to watch' at women's awards

Gezel, a talented singer, was the youngest contestant The Voice Australia. She finished in the top 6. Gezel is also a professional actor, with roles in short films, an Australian feature, US TV series and music videos. She performed the role of Summer in Sydney Catholic Schools' School of Rock The Musical at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, appearing in front of 11,000 people. In 2023, Gezel received the Best Actress Award at the Salt House Creative International Film Festival for her role in short film The Naughty List.