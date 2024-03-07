Cook preselection winner Simon Kennedy and family move into the shire

Liberal Party preselection winner in Cook, Simon Kennedy begins the task of trying to shake off the tag of being an outsider when he and his family move into Sutherland Shire today.
Mr Kennedy, his wife Nila and their children,Taj, 8, and Kaia, 6, have packed up their home at Maroubra and are moving into a rental property at Woolooware, in the Caringbah Road area.
"The whole place is in boxes," he said on Thursday. "The movers come at 7am and we will be unpacking all weekend."
Mr Kennedy said they looked at a couple of places before the preselection and had the Woolooware property organised in the event of him winning, so they could move in straight away.
"We thought the people of Cook would expect it and we thought it important to show them we were taking it very seriously representing them locally and I don't think you can do that not living in the area," he said.
Mr Kennedy met his wife, a US born infectious diseases doctor, while he was working overseas.
He said seeking to win the seat of Cook, rather than for him to re-contest Bennelong, which he failed to win at the 2022 election, was "a family decision".
"It wasn't a decision I made unilaterally," he said. "My wife and I were talking about it with our kids, where we want to live and what kind of community.
"We found this one and we think our values are represented in this community and we are excited to be here.
"When Scott announced his retirement, it was something my wife and I started talking about.
"She is relatively new to Australia. She lived in a coastal area, close to the water at Berkeley in San Francisco.
"We have got a young family and we started talking about the appeal of living in a beautiful community like this and it was very appealing to us as a family.
"We had an ongoing conversation about that. She got excited and I got excited about it.
"We came down here spent some time here and started meeting some of the locals, some of the branch members.
"Unlike Bennelong, where I decided I was going to do it hell or high water, I came down here and started meeting local branch members and asked their advice and got encouragement.
"That and the discussion my wife and my kids had was the reason I decided to do it."
Mr Kennedy grew up in the Epping area and moved to Maroubra in 2001 to be closer to the University of NSW, where he studied.
He bought a small unit in 2005 and kept it when he went to the US to work.
"When we came back to Australia, Nila got a job at the University of NSW, so we anchored in Maroubra," he said.
