Cook preselection winner Simon Kennedy and family move into the shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
March 8 2024 - 7:23am
Simon Kennedy and his wife Nila and their children,Taj, 8, and Kaia, 6 at Cronulla. Picture supplied
Liberal Party preselection winner in Cook, Simon Kennedy begins the task of trying to shake off the tag of being an outsider when he and his family move into Sutherland Shire today.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

