Work starts on $200,000 project to improve koala habitat in parts of the shire

Work has commenced to improve and expand koala habitat across three locations in Engadine, Woronora Heights and Woronora.
In November last year, the federal government announced a $200,000 grant - part of the $76 million Saving Koalas Fund - for Sutherland Shire, and the council's bushland unit has implemented the project.
Koalas are classified as endangered in NSW, and studies have shown the population in the shire is impacted by vehicle strikes, habitat loss and fragmentation due to development, as well as attacks by domestic dogs.
Local koala-spotters Tom Kristensen and Steve Anyon-Smith have recorded the presence of about 200 koalas in the shire over the last two years.
Senator Tony Sheldon, government spokesman for the electorates of Cook and Hughes, said the $200,000 grant was supporting the planting of 2000 new trees and the clearing large swathes of weeds, including lantana and wisteria, to reduce fire risk and provide koalas better access to their preferred diet of local eucalypts.
In addition, signage was being erected in key areas informing residents of the dangers domestic dogs pose to koalas, whilst encouraging people to report koala sightings.
Senator Sheldon visited one of the sites with a group including Cr Diedree Steinwall, council staff, Mr Kristensen and Mr Anyon-Smith to view the work being carried out.
Senator Sheldon said the benefits were reaching beyond koala protection, with Bushcare volunteers reporting increased sightings of other native animals including bandicoots, resulting from regeneration of the natural bushland.
