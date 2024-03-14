St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Council says ticketless parking fines protect against verbal and physical abuse

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 15 2024 - 7:16am, first published 7:01am
Councils have been asked to provide on-the-spot advice to motorists if they have been booked. Picture by Chris Lane
Georges River Council has rejected a state government request to scrap ticketless parking fines, saying they protect enforcement officers from verbal and physical abuse, and leaving a pre-printed card on the windscreen of vehicles is often not practical.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

