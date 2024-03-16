Dylan's climb to the grand final: Australian Idol contestant needs your votes

Dylan Wright, who is one of the final six contestants remaining in this season of Australian Idol, will once again try to win the nation's hearts as he takes to the stage for Sunday night's performance.
Cheering him on will be several relatives from Sutherland Shire, who are trying to win Dylan, a former Gymea resident, as many votes as possible to make it through.
The father of two and Cronulla Sharks fan lives in the northern rivers but growing up in the shire, he spent his years playing at gigs throughout the area.
We happened to find a very young Dylan who appeared in this masthead in 2013 when he raised money for charity.
The talented musician will perform on March 17 for his chance to make it into the grand final next week.
Competition is determined by public vote. "We are calling on the community to support Dylan in this once in a lifetime opportunity," his sister-in-law Rachael Ballard said.
"Text DYLAN to 0457 500 700. You can vote as many times as you like."
Voting is open from 7pm to 7.30pm on Monday, March 18.
