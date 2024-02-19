From the shire to the top 12 of Australian Idol

He was the first on stage to perform for a coveted spot in the top 12 and Dylan Wright did not disappoint on the latest episode of Australian Idol 2024, which aired on Channel 7 and 7plus, Sunday night, February 18.
The former Cronulla resident and ex-student of Port Hacking High School lives in the northern rivers of NSW but he had plenty of home-grown supporters watching on, including his wife Georgia, who was in the audience.
Dylan performed Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohen. The episode was during Idol's transformation week', when the remaining contestants present their make-overs before they sing. Dylan had his signature "Chewybacca" locks chopped off, but wowed judges including Amy Shark with his new hair style.
"Hello handsome," she said. "You look like a super star. I'm so proud of you. You kept true to your sound."
"It was great to see you walk out comfortable with your guitar but you threw that bad boy to the side and did what we were really hoping you would do, and you did great," fellow judge Marcia Hines said.
"You look great - you always did, you always sounded great. You look comfortable. That's award-winning stuff," judge Kyle Sandilands added.
In true Aussie style, Dylan's wife Georgia was equally as impressed - "you look bloody good darl," she said.
Dylan took a risk by momentarily ditching his "safety blanket" guitar, but it paid off, enabling the talented artist to get out of his comfort zone.
"I'm so happy I was first. It's so amazing performing in front of this crowd," he said. "I cannot believe it - top 12. From watching Australian Idol from the start of 2023 and following so many different musicians over the years that have been in the show, I can't believe I get to follow in their footsteps.
"During the day I'm a house painter. My dad was a painter, both my grandfathers were painters. But music is just what my passion is.
"Thank you so much for all the kind messages and comments. The love and support is out of this world."
Dylan is one of only 12 contestants who make it through to the live shows, where viewers will vote for their favourite singer each week.
