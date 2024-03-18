'Still our shire boy:' Dylan makes Australian Idol grand final

He grew his musical roots in Sutherland Shire, and now singer Dylan Wright has secured a national place in the grand final of Australian Idol 2024.
From gigging the rounds of Brass Monkey to community festivals, the musician is officially a top three favourite - with the nation voting him into the big finale, when the winner will be announced.
On Monday night's live show, March 18, Dylan sang Ordinary People by John Legend, delivering an emotional performance, with his wife Georgia and supporters cheering him on in the audience.
Dylan was up against 'cowboy' Trent, but it was the former Port Hacking High School student who made the crucial cut.
He was once again praised by all three judges, with Kyle Sandilands promising to tear up again if Dylan didn't make it in.
There's plenty of love from the Australian public for the talented artist and Cronulla Sharks fan from the northern rivers of NSW, but also a loyal following from the shire, including Dylan's former teachers.
On Sunday night's grand final, which airs on March 24, Dylan will battle it out against fellow two finalists, powerhouse vocalist Amy Reeves and country girl Denvah Baker-Moller.
