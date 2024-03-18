St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
'Still our shire boy:' Dylan makes Australian Idol grand final

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 18 2024 - 9:42pm, first published 9:36pm
Dylan Wright is in the grand final of Australian Idol 2024, after the Australian public voted him into the top three. Picture supplied
He grew his musical roots in Sutherland Shire, and now singer Dylan Wright has secured a national place in the grand final of Australian Idol 2024.

