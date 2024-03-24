St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Helensburgh mine operator pleads guilty to three water pollution charges

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 25 2024 - 9:23am, first published 9:01am
Coal waste from the mine in Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River, in September 2022. Picture by National Parks Association EO, Gary Dunnett
Coal waste from the mine in Camp Gully Creek, which flows into the Hacking River, in September 2022. Picture by National Parks Association EO, Gary Dunnett

Metropolitan Collieries has pleaded guilty in the NSW Land and Environment Court to three charges relating to operations at its Helensburgh mine in 2022.

