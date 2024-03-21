Australian Idol finalists perform at Westfield Hurstville

"Dylan's time at Port Hacking High stood him in good stead for his future as a musician," his family told Port Hacking High. "For Dylan school was crucial to his journey and helped him grow as a person, through a rough time in his life. He received a lot of support from his teachers and students for his private struggles with his mum's health and his love of music. Port Hacking High helped nurture his musical ability and holds fond memories."