Australian Idol finalists perform at Westfield Hurstville

Ahead of the grand final of Australian Idol this Sunday night, the top three finalists are performing at Westfield Hurstville on Thursday, March 21, at 5.30pm.
Dylan Wright, who grew up in Sutherland Shire, will be there with Amy Reeves and Denvah Baker-Moller, for a performance and a Q&A. See them on level 1 near Wooloworths.
There is plenty of rolling support for Dylan from fans in the shire, who kept voting the musician in to stay on the show.
Apex Expresso Bar at Gymea was giving out free coffee for voters on Monday earlier this week, and Dylan's former school, Port Hacking High School (class of 2011), proudly had its high traffic announcement board flashing messages of support, asking passing by motorists to keep voting for the ex-student. Dylan was also interviewed on-field before the Cronulla Sharks (his favourite rugby league team) game last Friday night.
"Dylan's time at Port Hacking High stood him in good stead for his future as a musician," his family told Port Hacking High. "For Dylan school was crucial to his journey and helped him grow as a person, through a rough time in his life. He received a lot of support from his teachers and students for his private struggles with his mum's health and his love of music. Port Hacking High helped nurture his musical ability and holds fond memories."
