St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Australian Idol finalists perform at Westfield Hurstville

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Wright performs on the most recent episodes of Australian Idol 2024. Picture supplied
Dylan Wright performs on the most recent episodes of Australian Idol 2024. Picture supplied

Ahead of the grand final of Australian Idol this Sunday night, the top three finalists are performing at Westfield Hurstville on Thursday, March 21, at 5.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.