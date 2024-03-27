School's hair raising support for World's Greatest Shave

Eyebrows were raised in awe of students' efforts at Cronulla High School in March - the month of support for The Leukaemia Foundation in the World's Greatest Shave.
A whole school assembly gathered to watch students brave the shave - girls chopped their once long ponytails, boys got the buzz, and some teachers also stepped up to the scissor session.
Among the supporters was James Young, a Year 12 prefect who featured in this masthead earlier in the week. James shaved his head in honour of his father Mark, a leukaemia survivor. Mark was Australia's first successful bone marrow transplant recipient 45 years ago, when he was 10 years of age.
There to watch his son raise money for a cause he is deeply thankful for, Mark took control of the clippers, giving James quite the smooth finish.
