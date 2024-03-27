St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

School's hair raising support for World's Greatest Shave

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 28 2024 - 11:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Chris Lane

Eyebrows were raised in awe of students' efforts at Cronulla High School in March - the month of support for The Leukaemia Foundation in the World's Greatest Shave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.