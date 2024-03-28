Sutherland Shire Council CEO responds to Cr Kent Johns' insulting, offensive behaviour

Sutherland Shire Council chief executive Manjeet Grewal says the type of behaviour, for which Cr Kent Johns has asked "forgiveness", does not reflect the values of the council as an organisation and does a disservice to the community.
Ms Grewal said Cr Johns' request for a leave of absence from his civic duties for personal reasons would be formally considered at the next council meeting.
Cr Johns has apologised for recorded comments and actions while under the influence of alcohol in 2022 in which he insulted the shire community and offended the LGBTI+ community.
Cr Johns told a number of people at a late night gathering during a local government conference in Cessnock, "The Sutherland Shire Council, they do the best for our community - by the way the community is f..ken stupid. They are the dumbest f..kers in the world."
Further offensive damaging material, including homophobic remarks and offensive actions, was captured in another video taken at the same time.
Ms Grewal said in a statement on Thursday the council "acknowledges recent media reports and subsequent acknowledgment of conduct by sitting Councillor Kent Johns".
"Council remains strongly committed to providing civic leadership which ensures an environment where respect, equality and inclusivity are always upheld and reflected, taking a tremendous amount of pride delivering in the best interests of our community," she said.
Ms Grewal said she would "like to assure the community that this type of behaviour does not reflect the values of Council as an organisation and does a disservice to the community".
"All Councillors and staff are required to meet high standards of conduct and behaviour, in keeping with our Codes of Conduct.
"Council is deeply committed to serving our community with integrity and inclusivity. We strive to foster an environment where every member feels valued and respected.
"These conduct and behavioural standards are clearly communicated to councillors upon their election to council and across their term, with ongoing support provided to them in fulfilling their role as leaders in our community."
Councillor Johns has expressed sincere regret for his actions and has since requested a leave of absence from his civic duties for personal reasons. This will be formally considered at the upcoming council meeting."
