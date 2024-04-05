Police seek witnesses and video footage after injury to child in e-bike accident

Police are seeking witnesses and video footage after a three-year-old boy was injured when he was struck by an electric 'fat bike" at Caringbah South.
Clara Ferrer Patxot was walking home along Gannons Road with her three young children when the accident occurred about 5.30pm on Tuesday March 26.
A fast travelling e-bike hit Juan, 7, and, his mother said, dragged him for about a metre.
Juan was taken to Sutherland Hospital, where x-rays revealed a broken leg, and he was kept in overnight for observation.
Acting commander of Sutherland Shire Police Area Command, Acting Superintendent Gavin Bradbury said police had taken details from the child's mother.
"Attempts to identify the rider of the e-bike are being made and subsequent canvassing for witness of camera footage has been conducted," he said.
"The child's mother did inform my police that the teenager did stay with at the scene and was very remorseful."
Acting Superintendent Bradbury said, as previously advised, Sutherland Shire Police Area Command, along with Sutherland Shire Council and state and federal MP's "are receiving regular concerns about the riders of these types of bikes".
"We have engaged with community members and councillors regarding the issue and are working with council, Highway Patrol, Youth Officers and local police to address and educate riders about their responsibilities when riding e-bikes and bicycles in general," he said.
