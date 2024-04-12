Aussie Bulldog gives kids some competition at the skate ramp

The kids at skate parks across Sutherland Shire are already getting some fierce competition these school holidays.
Kurnell's resident skateboarding bulldog, Giotto, is at it again, showing off his rolling moves.
This time, he's picked up some new tricks - grabbing the board by his mouth to carry it to his next starting point.
No stranger to readers of this masthead, Giotto has a big social media following (our Instagram is tagged several times a week with sensational footage of the four-legged talent).
With more than 2500 followers on his Instagram page, the five-year-old pooch is simply loving life.
