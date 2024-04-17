Shire heritage festival: Discovery Day at Woronora Memorial Park

A Discovery Day will be held at Woronora Memorial Park on Saturday April 20.
The event, between 10am and 3pm, is part of the Sutherland Shire Citizen's Heritage Festival and the National Trust Australian Heritage Festival, which have the theme of "Connections".
'"From the comfort of the Heritage Bus, visitors can discover the secrets of Sutherland Shire, including exclusive access to historic sites within Woronora Memorial Park, namely the original crematorium and art-deco chapels," a promotional statement says.
"For the first time, several local heritage organisations will be joining the festivities at Woronora to enrich visitor experience with diverse perspectives on our shared heritage.
"Visitors can meet with local historians, explore informational stalls run by community groups, and enjoy the camaraderie of a community sausage sizzle."
Noele Watkins, chair of the shire heritage festival committee, said, Woronora Memorial Park had been heavily involved in preserving local heritage.
"With its beautiful heirloom plants and historical connections, the park offers a fitting venue to celebrate our collective history and foster community participation," she said.
"With each passing year, we aim to involve more heritage and historical groups to expand its reach."
