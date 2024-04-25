St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Valour and forgiveness messages at Sutherland War Memorial and Peace Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peace Park adjoining the Sutherland War Memorial. Picture by Murray Trembath
Peace Park adjoining the Sutherland War Memorial. Picture by Murray Trembath

The fight by Australian troops to repel the Japanese invasion of Papua New Guinea was the Focus of Remembrance at the Anzac Day dawn service at Sutherland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.