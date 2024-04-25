Valour and forgiveness messages at Sutherland War Memorial and Peace Park

The fight by Australian troops to repel the Japanese invasion of Papua New Guinea was the Focus of Remembrance at the Anzac Day dawn service at Sutherland.
Rev Ron Harding, retired former minister at St John's Church, Sutherland, told the gathering of about 5000 that yesterday, April 24, was the 80th anniversary of the end of that part of WWll.
He recounted the history of the conflict, detailing the steps taken by Allied forces firstly to halt the Japanese advance and then go on the offensive.
"Between March 1943 and April 1944, some 1200 Australians were killed, and an estimated 35,000 Japanese died," he concluded.
"That the Australian fatalities were so comparatively low is a testament to the Army's professionalism and its mastery of jungle warfare, as well as to the strong material advantage the Allies enjoyed over the increasingly desperate Japanese.
"The war in PNG was over - but what a cost. Lest we forget".
Rev Harding followed with a reflection on the words in the Lord's Prayer, "Forgive us our debts as we have forgiven those indebted to us" (Matthew 6:12). He pointed to the warm relationship that now exists between Australia and Japan.
Peace Park was created next to the Sutherland War Memorial to mark the establishment in 1992 of a sister city relationship between Sutherland Shire and Chuo City, Tokyo, Japan.
