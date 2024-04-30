St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
The new Caruso's: Fior restaurant at Gymea opens this week

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 30 2024 - 6:40pm
Head chef Will Lawson and Tristan Rosier at Fior restaurant, Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane
Head chef Will Lawson and Tristan Rosier at Fior restaurant, Gymea. Picture by Chris Lane

The new Fior restaurant at Gymea will open to the public on Thursday following an extensive fitout.

