The new Caruso's: Fior restaurant at Gymea opens this week

The new Fior restaurant at Gymea will open to the public on Thursday following an extensive fitout.
Featuring Italian cuisine with predominantly fresh Australian ingredients, the 120-seat venue fills the space left vacant for more than a year after the closure of Caruso's.
Owners Tristan Rosier and Rebecca Fanning, who also have well-known Surry Hills restaurants Arthur and Jane, held a soft opening of Fior for family and friends on Tuesday night.
"We're doing the final touches, some training and some tastings," Mr Rosier said on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's always a push to the end to get everything together, but we have managed to do it.
"I think it looks fantastic - a bit different from when we moved in a couple of months ago."
Mr Rosier said he believed patrons would find "a very comfortable venue, lots of space, really good ambience".
"I think there will be a really fun atmosphere and great value for money as well."
Fior will open seven days a week.
Bookings can be made on the website, and walk-ins are also welcome.
