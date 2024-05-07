New beach playground: North Cronulla's lifeguard tower for kids only

North Cronulla has a new lifeguard tower...for children only.
The principal feature in a new children's playground in Dunningham Park was installed today.
The park has been closed since February when the old playground was demolished.
Sutherland Shire Council, which is carrying out the project, said the lifeguard tower would provide climbing and slides.
There will be an improved range of play equipment catering to a wider range of ages and suited to all abilities
Other features include a larger range of swings, soft fall material and play area, new seating and picnic tables, lighting improvements and landscaping.
The works are due to be completed in July this year, weather permitting.
Community consultation was carried out in August-September 2022.
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.