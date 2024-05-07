St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New beach playground: North Cronulla's lifeguard tower for kids only

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 7 2024 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeguard tower being erected in the Dunningham Park playground. Picture supplied
Lifeguard tower being erected in the Dunningham Park playground. Picture supplied

North Cronulla has a new lifeguard tower...for children only.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.