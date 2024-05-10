Leisurely vehicle for elderly residents stolen

Cronulla's Ruth Emmett is devastated that a trishaw she raised money for to support elderly people in the community, has gone missing.
Ms Emmett purchased the three-wheeled vehicle so she could give residents in aged care homes the opportunity to have a leisurely ride outdoors.
This masthead published a story about Ms Emmett's fundraising mission in 2023, after she was inspired by the initiative in other aged care homes outside of the area.
Since being able to buy the trishaw, which cost about $18,000, residents including her mother, who lives at Bay Breeze Woolooware Shores, have taken a ride.
The trishaw is designed to transport people around, giving them a break from their homes and a breath of fresh outdoor air.
"It was taken from the garage at Taren Point on Tuesday (May 7)," Ms Emmett said. "It was locked. I hope the person who took it feels very guilty."
She has reported the theft to the police.
"It's devastating. It took me over a year to fundraise for it," she said.
