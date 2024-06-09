King's Birthday Honour: striving for equity in leadership

In all the years this masthead has reported on the achievements of honours recipients, the resume of Annette Ruhotas is no doubt one of the most extensive.
It's surely something to be proud of. From roles within the community, across NSW and at national level, the Oatley resident is the only recipient in the area to be made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division.
As one of only 131 AM recipients nationwide, Ms Ruhotas has been recognised with the honour for her significant service to the community, particularly through for-purpose organisations and governance roles.
As the Governor-General says, some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not - they are people who, like Ms Ruhotas, work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference.
The AM recipient's major roles include contributing to the Australian Red Cross (Deputy President since 2023) - main role, and Lifeblood (also since 2023).
She has been involved in Playgroup Australia and Playgroup NSW, has taken on health regulation and advisory roles in the Medical Board of Australia, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, Medical Council of NSW and the St George Division for St John Ambulance Australia (NSW).
The former student of St George Girls High School was President of the Student Representative Council, and that's where it all started, she said.
"I was pleasantly surprised of the level of this honour and as I reflect on it, most of my voluntary service in St George has lead to regional, state and national level roles. It really started when I was 12. It gave me a sense of leadership and I strive for those roles since then," she said.
The mother of two says her children also inspired her to be naturally curious about exploring community opportunities. "Playgroups was the first governance roles I got involved with locally," Ms Ruhotas said. "When my daughter was born I got a group together and it evolved into a zone level - a cluster of about 30 playgroups.
"I like leadership but in a nice way - it's a way to make positive impact at a different, grassroots level. I've always believed 'be the change you want to see in the world.' Each individual can do tiny little things that can make a difference on the ground. You can guide whole organisations. One person can do a lot of good in encouraging equity."
Ms Ruhotas became involved in health research when her son was born nine years ago, and soon had secured regulatory roles and medical registrations within the medical field. "If a doctor did something, it came to us as a complaint and we decided what should happen - for public community safety, " she said.
One of the things she enjoys, is connecting people. "I've always tried to encourage fairness for people and maximise the social impact of what the corporate is doing," Ms Ruhotas said. "A highlight is having the ability to learn from so many different people. I'm still learning along the way - whether it's from door knocking with Red Cross or learning first aid skills with St John Ambulance."
A particular passion, is science and engineering - her first degree, and not simply at the mathematics level. "We can all think like scientists and engineers. We can analyse information, form ideas and debate them using facts," she said.
Now she's inspired by seeing the next generation showcase similar skills - a little closer to home. "I try to involve my children in everything I do. My daughter who is 11 and a scout is really interested in community service and wants to help with Red Cross cake stalls and fundraisers. She has that bug as well and is becoming a leader in her own way," Ms Ruhotas said.
