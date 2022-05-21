latest-news,

Voters in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's home suburb of Lilli Pilli joined a 50 metre-long queue this morning to have their say about whether his government should be returned. There was a feeling of excitement in the air, but that may have been as much to do with the prospect of being able to grab a "democracy sausage" from the Lilli Pilli Public School P&C barbecue. Not surprisingly in the safe Liberal seat, most of those interviewed were intent on returning the government, but not everyone was on the same wavelength. "I am voting for the bulldozer," said local resident George Kosopoulos. "I think he has done quite well over the last two years, particularly with COVID and the economy," Mr Kosopoulos said "We have come out unscathed and I think that has a lot to do with the government's policies." Lisa Lukins said she was voting Labor for two reasons. "Firstly, politics and religion don't mix, and Scott has used his religion, which doesn't work and nor should it," she said. "Secondly, he has told too many lies." Her daughter Daisy Lukins was voting for The Greens. "I have been seeing a lot of their ads around and about, and I agree with their ideas," she said. Nick Tyler said, "I believe the whole country will be in turmoil if the Liberals don't get back in". Phill Hutt said Mr Morrison had his vote "because he has done, and will continue to do, wonderful things for our area". "He hasn't dumped his local duties just because he's the Prime Minister," he said. At Gymea Bay Public School, the P&C Association's "democracy sausage" was doing a good trade, with a lot of voters also buying raffle tickets to support two flood impacted schools in northern NSW. RELATED Scott Morrison wraps up election campaign by voting at Lilli Pilli Public School polling booth Election days BBQ supports flood impacted schools

