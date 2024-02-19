St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Music

Ryan's on the country road

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 19 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Ryan Mead, 18, is launching his debut single at Kirrawee on February 28. Picture supplied
Following Dylan Wright's climb to the top 12 of Australian Idol 2024, fellow Sutherland Shire-born country music performer Ryan Mead is paving his individual path of success.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

