Ryan's on the country road

Following Dylan Wright's climb to the top 12 of Australian Idol 2024, fellow Sutherland Shire-born country music performer Ryan Mead is paving his individual path of success.
A regular shire gig performer, Mead is about to launch his debut single. It's pretty impressive for someone who has only just finished high school, but the 18 year-old is keen on showing his guitar skills and talent for singing and songwriting in a more formal setting.
From playing at venues including Croydon Lane, The Snug, Sunday Road and Cronulla RSL, Mead also appeared on stage as part of the Cronulla Vibes concert across the Australia Day weekend. He has recently committed to regular shows at Jolene's Sydney Country & Western bar in Sydney's CBD, and is about to perform at his first festival at A Night In Nashville in Orange on March 1.
Mead was a graduate of the NSW Talent Development Project and a HSC Encore nominee. In the past six months he's been approached to support several of Australia's top country artists for their Sydney based shows.
"It's pretty incredible to get this much traction so early in my career," Mead said. "One of the first opening slots I did was with Travis Collins, who is one of Australia's top country artists. I'm learning so much."
The young musician is also preparing to move to the US in May, after he was accepted to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He'll be in good historic company, with its alumni including John Mayer, Charlie Puth, Quincy Jones and Megan Trainor.
"This is something I never thought would be an option, so I'm incredibly grateful I have the opportunity", Mead said.
His original music blends 90's country influences and Tex-Mex vibes. His debut single, Tangled Up In Wranglers, marks the beginning of a new chapter in his budding career. Mead describes the song as a nostalgic tune that seamlessly blends tradition with a modern flair, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the timeless sound of honky-tonk ballads. It's classic country storytelling, he said.
"I was listening to a lot of George Strait when I sat down to write this song, and really wanted to capture the vibe of those old Texas honky tonks, so people get to imagine that setting," Mead said.
"I have more songs to come, which are more upbeat, but this one seems to be a favourite of the people I've performed it for."
Major influences include the "holy trinity" of 90's country including Alan Jackson and Vince Gill, and also modern inspirations - Zach Top, Drake Milligan, Randall King and Jake Worthington.
Mead will launch his debut single at Sunday Road Brewing at Kirrawee on February 28 at 7pm. He'll be accompanied by a small band and will perform original music plus covers of the 80's.
His single is available to stream from February 29.
Tickets are $20. or via Mead's social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.