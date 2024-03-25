Dylan Wright wins Australian Idol 2024

Making Sutherland Shire and now the entire nation proud, Dylan Wright, formerly of Gymea Bay and an ex-Port Hacking High School student, has won Australian Idol.
The young father who made his living performing, and painting houses, lives in the northern rivers of NSW, but grew up in the shire, and he had huge support from his fans right back where it all started from the beginning. The official shire 'watch' party was hosted by Sharks Kareela, honouring Dylan's favourite footy team, Cronulla Sharks.
This masthead has featured Dylan's journey from the early days of his budding music career - from playing at Sutherland Shire Council music festivals to local venues including Brass Monkey Cronulla. That stage just got a whole lot bigger.
Dylan started performing at age 12. His biggest fan is his wife Georgia. The pair met on the first day of high school. Other Idol contestants described Dylan as a "sweet guy, like a dad to the whole group." Dylan also praised his fellow contestants. "We formed a little family," he said.
His final Idol performances were his original audition piece, Better Be Home Soon by Crowded House and Tiny Dancer by Elton John.
"You are an Australian idol," judge Amy Shark said. "It's so remarkable watching you play. Good things happen to good people."
"The whole country is in love with you. You're fantastic," fellow judge Kyle Sandilands said. "You deserve it."
"These gigs are over. People will pay attention," third judge Marcia Hines said. "You've been so consistent through it all, and so nice through it all."
"There is no way I thought I'd be here," Dylan said. "I've watched Idol forever. I hoped for top 12. I was in Year 3 playing handball with my friends arguing if Guy or Shannon was going to win.
"I wanted to win because for so long I've been playing at places where people don't listen. I've pushed myself to get here...I dreamt of this moment but didn't think I'd get here."
His former school posted a congratulatory message on Facebook. "The Port Hacking High community is so proud of your achievements, and we are honoured to have supported and nurtured the development of your love for music during your time at Port Hacking High School."
Dylan said his mother, who died when he was younger, "would be smiling ear to ear". "Mum would be proud," he said.
Runner up was Amy Reeves and in third place, Denvah Baker-Moller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.