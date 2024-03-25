St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

Dylan Wright wins Australian Idol 2024

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 25 2024 - 10:15pm, first published 9:19pm
Dylan Wright wins Australian Idol 2024. Picture Channel 7
Making Sutherland Shire and now the entire nation proud, Dylan Wright, formerly of Gymea Bay and an ex-Port Hacking High School student, has won Australian Idol.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

